Lancaster’s 2016 Sporting Success

We all know that Lancaster enjoyed huge sporting success last year, topped off with our biggest Roses win in history. But that wouldn’t have been possible without each individual, within in each sporting club and team at Lancaster. We caught up with members of some of our sports clubs to see how 2016 has been for them.

Canoe Club, Kirsten Lee – Highlights for canoeing included a bronze BUCS medal for the mixed team at ‘BUCS Wild Water Race’; our best average result at BUCS Canoe Polo – 4th place for the ladies and 7th for the men’s team; and the women’s team winning Cardiff University’s Canoe Polo tournament. The clean sweep at Roses was pretty special too, 11-0 to Lancaster in the men’s polo and 14-0 to Lancaster in the women’s (which is a new record for us), as well as wins for both the slalom teams!

Football, Men’s, Kyle McLellan – The men’s football club have enjoyed a successful 2016. Most notably the double Roses victory, with the 1st’s winning 1-0 and the 2nd’s winning 3-1! This provided a great springboard for the 2016/17 season: The 1st’s sit unbeaten at the top of the league and have had some substantial victories including an 8-0, 7-1 and a 10-0! They look to continue their fine form and maintain their 100% record for the duration of the season. The 2nd’s have also started the season well, sitting 2nd in the league, just 3 points behind league leaders Keele. The highlight of their season so far being the 10-3 demolition of UCLAN. Airey, Armstrong, McLellan, Heptonstall and Onraet-Wells have all been in fine form in front of goal. Whilst 1st team captain George Stopczynski and his back 4 have produced a number of clean sheets and solid performances. Both teams look to carry on their 2016 form and gain a double league win for the first time in recent history.

Hockey, Robert Haggis – One of our highlights of the last academic year undoubtedly was our last minute, drama-filled win at Roses in the 2nds Indoor Men’s Hockey. We’ve also made a really great start to the year, with all three men’s teams having won all their BUCS games, and the women are also undefeated too!

Korfball, Ben Clay – The 1st team managed a 6th place finish at the BUCS National Trophy tournament at the end of the academic year. This season is looking quite promising, so in a few months we should have plenty more success to speak about!

Pole Fitness, Elly Sharrock – Last academic year was our best year for competing, as our girls entered seven competitions between us all which is unprecedented in the society. Lancaster came third in Keele’s inter-university championship (with Charlotte Tait taking gold and Rosie Cullen taking silver in their respective categories). We then came third overall in the International University Pole Dance Championships, with myself taking a bronze medal in the advanced category. Then we had our first point scoring year in Roses, and in during summer Charlotte and I competed in Miss Pole Dance UK (the national qualifier for world championships) and Charlotte won the semi-pro category and took the title of national champion! Our latest win for the society was this year’s Trixters, which Sophie Romer competed in the Intermediate category and came third. Pole Fitness have also performed in a number of showcases and extravs over the year, including a ‘Strictly’ type competition for Pendle’s Movember campaign, which we won too!

Rugby League – Our biggest achievement this year has been Roses, which was the first point scoring year for us. Other than that it’s been quite a quiet year, but Roses was a huge achievement, especially as we smashed it 52-10.

Rugby Union, Men’s – Highlights included the 1st XV being promoted from the Northern 2A and the 1st XV reaching the conference cup final. Roses was also a real highlight, with all teams performing really well, despite the 1ST XV losing to a drop goal in the 83rd minute.

Running, Zsofia Belteki – We have been really successful in recruiting people this year, getting around 156 sign ups during freshers’ week. We currently have 80 members, and the core members have been turning up frequently to both socials and training. Our biggest pride so far has been the cross country at Cuerden Valley where the men’s team came 4th out of 29 teams and the women’s team came 7th out of 32 teams. We have also organised a ‘Santa Dash’ race on the 3rd of December, where donations will be collected by the charity ‘Defying Dementia’. This year we’re looking to increase the membership of the club, so we can compete in more races and that new joiners can improve their technique and fitness.

Snow Sports, Michael Mcgloin – Last year was a big year for Snowsports, aside from our annual ski trip we also did well in a number of competitions. We had a lot of success in BUCS competitions with the ski team coming 4th in the Northern Snow Dome competition and reaching the last 16 in the BUDS competition in Edinburgh. We also had some individuals do very, well placing 6th in slalom at BUDS. Another highlight was our success in the Kings competition with the ski team placing 5th overall in the UK and coming 3rd in the Northern League. We were also really happy with our board team, who managed to place 3rd in the Kings Northern League. Another highlight of the year was our draw with York during Roses across 4 races. Overall we had a top year last year and are already on track for another great year with our ski team winning the recent Sunderland Kings competition!

Waterpolo, Susannah Yielding – So far this academic year, the women’s team have won all their league matches, across both BUCS and Upolo. The men’s team were also successful in gaining promotion in their league last year.