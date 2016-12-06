How To Look A Lot Like Christmas

All That Glitters

There is no better time in the entire year to celebrate all that glitters than the darkest days of December. Glitter lips have become a huge trend this year, owed mostly to renowned make-up artist Pat McGrath. Pat has been created wondrous sparkly lips all over the A/W 2016 catwalks, first seen at the Versace show, with a beautiful red glitter look on model Bella Hadid. The look became such a hit that Pat has created her own line of glitter lip kits (although these sold out pretty fast!). A more high-street friendly alternative is Superdrug’s glitter lip kits, £12.50 by Beauty Boulevard. These contain a lipstick and a separate pot of glitter, allowing you to layer as much or as little as you like. It still might take some practice, although at Christmas, sprinkling a little glitter everywhere you go is more festive fairy than messy beauty! And who cares, it’ Christmas people!

Sweet Treats

MAC’s limited edition Nutcracker Sweet collection, available online until 8th December, is a holiday hotbed of girlieness. Colours centre around intense pink and purple shades – it’s essentially a sugar plum fairy’s colour chart. Beautifully rich and intense colours vary between strong pigments and bright glitter. For Christmas parties, MAC has bold lips and rosy cheeks and eyes covered! Sweet treats for everyone!

Sexy Smoulder

Winter smoky eyes never lose their touch. If bright fuchsias or deeper reds are a bit too bold for you, a muted but sexy smouldering eye look is just as fancy to whip out for any December party or festive gathering. Bobbi Brown’s Christmas palettes are the perfect early present! What’s great about Bobbi’s palettes is that they come in warmer and cooler shades: the Cool Dusk palette paints a smokey eye more suited to paler skins, while the Golden Eye palette is much warmer, and as it says on the tin, produces a more intense golden look.

Nail It

Wearing deeper and darker colours on your nails may sound boring, but a shade I want to rave about – which doesn’t get enough credit! – is Christmassy dark green. Preen whipped out this look first, with a refreshing and more refined take on the usual Christmas elf-inspired bright red and green nail look. Deep green reminds me of beautiful pine trees and a cheeky Christmas Quality Street (or two)! O.P.I have a great range of greens to try out, or for a super cheap shot, Barry M’s Gelly High Shine (£3.99 from Boots) in Black Pistachio. This is a beautiful warm dark greenish shade, and extremely glossy thanks to its formula. DIY classy Christmas manicure? It’s a yes from me.

Love, Rihanna

A couple of months ago, the catwalk show for Fenty X Puma by Rihanna gave us some cheeky winter inspiration with the styling of the runway models. That was September, this is now. Rihanna’s girls rocked icy white mascara on their top lashes, along with deep black nails frosted out at the ends into snow white. If you’re looking for an ice queen impact look, this is it. Freeze out the competition with a flutter of your icicle lashes.