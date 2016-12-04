Cultural Calendar: week 9 onwards

PINOCCHIO

Monday Week 9 – Saturday Vacation Week 3, The Dukes, theatre

The Dukes’ production of the classic family friendly tale, that’s already been tipped for awards!

AFTER THE FLOODS

Monday & Tuesday Week 9, The Dukes, theatre

A theatrical response to Storm Desmond and the impact it had on the homeless community in Lancaster. Praised by MP Cat Smith and part of a season concerned with the floods, this should be a memorable, thought-provoking celebration of human kindness.

LUFS SCREENING

Tuesday Week 9, 7pm, Take 2, film

Film society screening where members can pick which film they want to be screened on an online poll, followed by bar chat in either Furness or Bowland, and occasionally a quiz!

LEO HOULDING: REFLECTIONS – THE MIRROR WALL

Tuesday Week 9, 8pm, The Dukes, talk

The world-renowned climber talks life, death, Top Gear and fatherhood for an intimate audience at a local setting.

LUCI: LITTLE SHOP OF SKETCHES

Wednesday Week 9, 6.30pm, County Bar, comedy

The Comedy Institute’s termly sketch show, written and performed by students. Tickets £3 or £2 if you’re a member!

LUTG: PARADE

Wednesday – Friday Week 9, 7.30pm, Nuffield, theatre

Based on the book by acclaimed playwright Alfred Uhry (‘Driving Miss Daisy’) and a rousing, colourful and haunting score by Jason Robert Brown, ‘Parade’ is a moving examination of the darkest corners of America’s history.

CAROLS IN THE CASTLE

Thursday Week 9, 6pm, Lancaster Castle, music/festival

Not feeling Christmassy enough? The Christian Unions of Lancaster and UCUM will get you in the spirit with brass bands, mulled wine and mince pies at the castle.

VAGINA MONOLOGUES OPEN MIC NIGHT

Thursday Week 9, 7pm, County Bar, open mic

Open mic night to raise money for people in the local area affected by domestic and sexual abuse; all are welcome and performances don’t need to have feminist themes!

MARK THOMAS: THE RED SHED

Saturday Week 9, 8pm, The Dukes, comedy

Subtitled ‘A Topical Tale About The Miners’ Strike’, the legendary comedian talks journalism and activism on his touring show.

JOKE AT THE OAK

Thursday Week 10, 7.30pm, County Bar, comedy

Lancaster University Comedy Institute’s biweekly showcase continues. Head over to County Bar to see some free home-grown hilarious Christmasy comedy!