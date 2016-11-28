Sports Centre Expands to Forrest Hills

With the recent purchase of Forrest Hills, Lancaster University has expanded its golf, fishing, and event offerings.

The 160-acre piece of land lies on the opposite side of the M6 from Lancaster University. Situated on the edge of the Forest of Bowland, a four acre spring fed lake offers both jetty and fly fishing. The golf course includes a lake, river, and woodlands, and is over 80 acres large.

The Lancaster University Golf Society has plans to make use of the course acquisition, particularly since the golf course can be reached by few minutes drive by car or a 10-15 minute walk along Hazelrigg Lane.

“It’s not expensive, the course is of a good standard and is a good, fun challenge for all levels,” says Evan Bett, President of the Lancaster University Golf Society. “Not only this, but some of the holes on top of the hill do offer some very good views of the university and beyond!”

Besides fishing and golf, the purchase of Forrest Hills also gives the university a new venue for meetings, student events, conferences, corporate events, training sessions, dinners, BBQs and other events. Currently, the university is looking to hire a Venue Manager for the site, and there may also be some opportunities for student employment.

“Forrest Hills is set in beautiful countryside and the main Resource Centre overlooks a lake. The tranquillity and relaxed feel of the venue makes it perfect for events which are being held to inspire and motivate or where having some valuable thinking time is key,” says Helen Bastin, Head of Conference, Events & Visitor Services for Lancaster University.

Though the university has not made any significant changes to Forrest Hills and its operations yet, considerations are underway for improvements.

“At the moment it’s business as usual at Forrest Hills. The University will be reviewing options to further enhance and develop the site but only after a full consultation has been undertaken with all key parties, particularly our students and staff,” says Bastin.

Bett has met with part of the University team that now runs Forrest Hills to give some suggestions on how the acquisition might be used to benefit students interested in golf.

“During the discussion I had with the new university management for Forrest Hills I put across the idea of introducing a driving range to this club. Having a full size practice facility so close to the university would not only be beneficial for the frequent, keen golfers but it would also be a fun area for newcomers to give the sport a try.”

Memberships are available for unlimited golf, or pay as you play is available. Golf clubs can be rented from the sports centre. Currently, no bookings are required for fishing and an honesty box is in place.