Students protest fracking and Barclays in Alex Square

Wielding bright banners and anti-fracking literature, Lancaster university protestors, and People & Planet activists demonstrated today outside the Alexandra Park branch of Barclays bank to contest its involvement in the controversial fossil fuel technology.

It’s a controversial issue for the area and the country, with the recent government move to overturn the decision of Lancashire council and allow Cuadrilla to begin fracking sparking widespread condemnation from Labour, the Greens, and the Liberal Democrats.

And it appears public support for the policy has plummeted to a new low of 17% in a recently released poll by the Guardian, just as the same survey showed public awareness of the technique has reached its highest level recorded.

Still, new communities minister Savid Jahid insists the policy is worthwhile, as he made clear in a statement defending his department’s decision to overrule the local council

“Shale gas has the potential to power economic growth, support 64,000 jobs, and provide a new domestic energy source, making us less reliant on imports. We will take the big decisions that matter to the future of our country as we build an economy that works for everyone, not just the privileged few”

SCAN spoke to Harry, a protestor and head of People and Planet, to find out more.

“Last year research showed Barclays was one of the most prolific banks for investing in the most destructive fossil fuel industries in the world. And this is at odds with our climate change targets – we know that we need to leave at least 80% of fossil fuels in the ground to keep global warming below 2 degrees”

“We are currently on projection for 2.7 – 3.5 degrees of global warming with current commitments made at the UN COP21, well over the ‘deemed safe limit of 2 degrees’. Yet companies like Barclays are willing to finance fossil fuel extraction projects that lead to severe social and environmental destruction for the poorest communities. Meanwhile, the wealthiest continue to profit from and contribute the greatest emissions per capita”