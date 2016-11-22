Author spotlight: Sarah J. Maas

Sarah J. Maas is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and has two series, Throne of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses, both incomplete with the final book of each series expected publication in 2017.

It is becoming a recurring theme within young adult fiction at the moment that authors are retelling a certain myth or fairy-tale. Sarah J Maas’s, A Court of Thorns and Roses series is labelled as a loose retelling of Beauty and the Beast, and loose is the correct description for the link. In Maas’s work, there is no obvious familiarity to the children’s story apart from the relationship of Feyre and Rhysand which could be considered in likeness to that of Belle and the Beast.

Maas creates a fantasy world full of hatred, loyalty, revenge, love, lust, and friendship. The second instalment in the series, A Court of Mist and Fury, tackles a serious problem within our own 21st century society of domestic abuse whilst continuing with the fantasy storyline Maas’s writing thrives with. Maas expertly constructs the relationship which suffers with domestic abuse to cleverly trick the readers into falling under the false sense of security that it starts off as, slowly progressing through the novel until it becomes apparent that the love that was there had dissolved away and all that remained was abuse.

Maas’s writing deals with serious struggles, yet each of her books provides humour and a love is built for her characters. Maas is devious in her work, with interictally woven details through the novels she creates powerful plot twists and becomes a master of the story with completely ingenious reveals and victories for her characters.

Maas’s writing is not for the younger reader but with her feisty writing style with gritty and heart wrenching scenes within, it has successfully attracted readership from young adults and adults alike. Maas is enjoying the success of both her series, Throne of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses, and is working alongside production teams with her Throne of Glass series becoming a TV series named Queen of Shadows. Additionally, A Court of Thorns and Roses is set to become a film.

The six-book series (with an additional prequel) Throne of Glass has just welcomed the released of the fifth instalment, Empire of Storms, with the final book is expected to be published next year after the spring 2017 release of the third instalment in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series. That was due to be the last in that trilogy, however although that particular storyline would be coming to an end, Maas recently announced she is to release three new books set in the same fantasy world but following different characters.

Maas is a leading fantasy writer in young adult books with her excellent novels which will take you through an adventure in a masterfully created fantasy world, as she treads the thin line of survival with most of her characters.