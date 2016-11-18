Cultural Calendar: weeks 6 – 8

I, DANIEL BLAKE

Monday – Thursday Week 6, Dukes, film

Ken Loach’s Palme d’Or winning social realist drama, with powerful comments on the difficulties and trauma of claiming benefits.

LUFS SCREENING

Tuesday Week 6, 7pm, Take 2, film

Film society screening where members can pick which film they want to be screened on an online poll, followed by bar chat in either Furness or Bowland, and occasionally a quiz!

RECKLESS SLEEPERS

Wednesday & Thursday Week 6, 8pm, Nuffield, theatre

Internationally acclaimed Anglo-Belgian performance company Reckless Sleepers bring their experimental production of Negative Space to Lancaster.

LUTG: HOUSE WITH A RED DOOR

Thursday – Saturday Week 6, 7.30pm, The Playroom, Great Hall, student theatre

A devised piece that will be the result of intense collaboration between LUTG cast and crew, ‘House With A Red Door’ is a rare opportunity for unique physical expression and improvisation.

THE LIGHT BETWEEN THE OCEANS

Friday Week 6 – Friday Week 7, Dukes, film

Drama starring Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, about a couple who discover a baby adrift on a rowboat.

SUE MACLAINE: CAN I START AGAIN PLEASE

Wednesday Week 7, 8pm, Nuffield, theatre

Meditative and moving performance about our cognitive capacity to process traumatic experience and the ability of language to represent it, using parallel languages of English and BSL.

LUTG: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Thursday – Saturday Week 7, 7.30pm, Nuffield, student theatre

To celebrate the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare, LUTG brings back one of his classic comedies after the society’s five year stint without performing any of his works.

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS

Friday Week 7 – Thursday Week 8, Dukes, film

Tom Ford psychological thriller that’s already had rave reviews. Starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal.

AUSTENTATIOUS

Friday Week 7, 8pm, Dukes, comedy

Improvised Jane Austen comedy in which the performers unearth a ‘lost’ Austen masterpiece.

MY SCIENTOLOGY MOVIE WITH Q&A

Sunday Week 7, 7.40pm, & Tuesday Week 8, 8.35pm, Dukes, film

Louis Theroux’s latest movie comes with a live satellite Q and A with the man himself, at these two special one off screenings at The Dukes.

JOKE AT THE OAK

Thursday Week 8, 7.30pm, County Bar, comedy

Lancaster University Comedy Institute’s biweekly showcase continues. Head over to County Bar to see some free home-grown hilarious comedy!

LUTG: HIS FRIEND ED

Thursday – Saturday Week 8, 7.30pm, The Storey Auditorium, student theatre

An original play written by student Jack Brawshaw. This is a really special chance to see some university writing talent, as well as acting and producing.