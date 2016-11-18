Cultural Calendar: weeks 6 – 8

I, DANIEL BLAKE
Monday – Thursday Week 6, Dukes, film
Ken Loach’s Palme d’Or winning social realist drama, with powerful comments on the difficulties and trauma of claiming benefits.
LUFS SCREENING
Tuesday Week 6, 7pm, Take 2, film
Film society screening where members can pick which film they want to be screened on an online poll, followed by bar chat in either Furness or Bowland, and occasionally a quiz!
RECKLESS SLEEPERS
Wednesday & Thursday Week 6, 8pm, Nuffield, theatre
Internationally acclaimed Anglo-Belgian performance company Reckless Sleepers bring their experimental production of Negative Space to Lancaster.
LUTG: HOUSE WITH A RED DOOR
Thursday – Saturday Week 6, 7.30pm, The Playroom, Great Hall, student theatre
A devised piece that will be the result of intense collaboration between LUTG cast and crew, ‘House With A Red Door’ is a rare opportunity for unique physical expression and improvisation.
THE LIGHT BETWEEN THE OCEANS
Friday Week 6 – Friday Week 7, Dukes, film
Drama starring Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, about a couple who discover a baby adrift on a rowboat.
SUE MACLAINE: CAN I START AGAIN PLEASE
Wednesday Week 7, 8pm, Nuffield, theatre
Meditative and moving performance about our cognitive capacity to process traumatic experience and the ability of language to represent it, using parallel languages of English and BSL.
LUTG: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Thursday – Saturday Week 7, 7.30pm, Nuffield, student theatre
To celebrate the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare, LUTG brings back one of his classic comedies after the society’s five year stint without performing any of his works.
NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
Friday Week 7 – Thursday Week 8, Dukes, film
Tom Ford psychological thriller that’s already had rave reviews. Starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal.
AUSTENTATIOUS
Friday Week 7, 8pm, Dukes, comedy
Improvised Jane Austen comedy in which the performers unearth a ‘lost’ Austen masterpiece.
MY SCIENTOLOGY MOVIE WITH Q&A
Sunday Week 7, 7.40pm, & Tuesday Week 8, 8.35pm, Dukes, film
Louis Theroux’s latest movie comes with a live satellite Q and A with the man himself, at these two special one off screenings at The Dukes.
JOKE AT THE OAK
Thursday Week 8, 7.30pm, County Bar, comedy
Lancaster University Comedy Institute’s biweekly showcase continues. Head over to County Bar to see some free home-grown hilarious comedy!
LUTG: HIS FRIEND ED
Thursday – Saturday Week 8, 7.30pm, The Storey Auditorium, student theatre
An original play written by student Jack Brawshaw. This is a really special chance to see some university writing talent, as well as acting and producing.