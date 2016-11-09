Apply now – Sports Committee

If you are currently, or have been in the past, involved with any student sports clubs during your time at Lancaster, then this opportunity is right up your street.

This year’s VP Activities, Jack Walker, has designed a new initiative which will see 8 appointed members working alongside the VP Activities in order to better facilitate the operational, financial and developmental support that the Union offers to all its sports clubs. These 8 members, along with the VP Activities, will form the Sports Committee.

The members will be appointed based on their ability to represent the diversity of Sport Lancaster, so whatever sport you have been a part of, from football to lacrosse, rugby to water polo, you are in with a chance of joining this fantastic scheme. Being on The Sports Committee is a great way to gain some valuable extra experience to put on your CV, as well as being part of extremely important decision making.

The key roles which the committee will deal with involve overviewing the funding situation, for example organising and negotiating the amount of funding made available for sports development, as well allocating new funds accordingly. Similarly, the Committee will also have the last word over whether any new groups should be officially approved as Sport Lancaster clubs, as well as collecting feedback and offering suggestions over which elements could be improved. These are only a handful of roles which the committee will have, with many more roles also in place.

Plus, there is also the fact that the Sports Committee will act as the Roses Committee, so the fixture schedule, new initiatives, any new sports and many other elements of Roses must be approved and organised by this Committee.

So, not only will you play a key role in Sports decision making here at Lancaster University, you will also gain a wide range of skills and experience which you may not readily have, such as operational planning, financial budgeting and many, many more, which will only benefit you in later years.

If this role sounds like your cup of tea, then apply online at http://lusu.co.uk/articles/sports-committee-applications-open and follow the link. Should you have any questions regarding this role, please email help@lusu.co.uk

This is a fantastic opportunity and if you are interested, apply now so you don’t miss out!