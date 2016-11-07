Check ‘Em Out Part 2: Eden goes to the LMF

Rory McLeod & the Familiar Strangers – (Folk) in Sun Square:

The band that followed these guys were disappointing to say the least, especially considering Rory McLeod & the Familiar Strangers musicianship coupled with their showmanship, they outclassed most bands I saw throughout the day. The charisma of front man Rory who engaged with the audience making quips and telling funny stories when he introduced to the songs was particularly engaging.

A main reason why I found the music to be so interesting was that they are not just a regular folk band with a couple of acoustic guitars, a tambourine, banjo and violin or fiddle instead they inserted saxophone. What a wonderful instrument. This extra dimension really does make the difference to a genre that can be a bit monotone at times. The songs of travel as a musician where vivid, poetic and crafted to a high strands. Rory McLeod & the Familiar Strangers embody the spirit of what the festival is all about and I have not seen a better act yet.

Leo Harris & The Bray Katz – (Rockabilly) in the John O’Gaunt:

A rockabilly group harping back to 1950’s America with the three men in the fitting attire and slicked back hair. Mirrored by the instruments and musical apparatus, including a green double bass with a flame decal making it really pop, a gorgeous green Gretsch that gave out the crispest of rockabilly tones.

The band certainly looked the part. You would not catch an act like these if it was not on at the festival. You hear so much music just walking around coming from all the venues and some just catch your ear. Since rockabilly is an unfamiliar genre it definitely caught my attention with their ‘time travelling’ music.

Doing a mix of covers, for instance the classic from the Disney movie Jungle Book ‘I Wonna Be like You’, with a very, very convincing imitation of a monkey and a few originals. The John O’Gaunt was down for a bit of 1950’s America.

Lyons and La Zel – (Hip Hop/Beatbox) in Sun Square:

As I walked around the corner towards Sun Square I heard the oddest yet brilliant mix of music. I never thought of mixing the two together (admittedly it isn’t a subject that I think about on a regular basis but that is exactly why it was so impressive). Like me I am sure you may be wondering how it is done and what it sounds like? You may think that there are two people one beatboxing and the other playing the flute, this is not the case the same person does both at the same time. Whilst the other member danced beside him which was rather awkward I thought but I guess it was better than staying still.

Additionally they weren’t limited to the flute only, there was also a harmonica beatbox, then he stepped away from the instruments and the lady dropped a beat whilst he free styled. To prove that it was a freeform rap he took words from the audience then incorporated them into the act. It went well for the most part but the threat of going on too long and running out of steam. Though he recovered well.

Hiroshima Twinkie (Twisted Folk) at the Gold Lion:

If the name alone was not enough to grab your attention then the genre must have. Curiosity took hold and they made the must check out list that I drafted. Coming in just as they talked about the song Reaching Out to Indiana, a song that incorporates the most places in the state of Indiana you will ever hear in one go. Yet not so twisted I thought. Maybe the next song may lean in a darker direction?

It didn’t. Instead it was a song that professed the wonders of Lancaster City and the surrounding Morecambe Bay area named Blue Sky Morning. By the end of it I was singing along to the chorus with few others in the pub. It was a nice reminder of how great the city is and the accompanying geographical space. The last couple I saw where Feet Don’t Fail Me Now and the song that added the twisted part to the genre, Lonesome George is Dead. The later was about the last Galapagos Turtle a sad tale indeed. Hiroshima Twinkie may have not been as dark as expected but I was still glad to have caught them.