The Perfect Oxymoron – Corbyn VS Trump

Why do we look at the political spectrum as if the far right and far left are so far apart that they have nothing in common? Simply because of the description of opposite sides? Or, because people don’t want to admit that they share common motivations with people they believe to be their antithesis? Now I know what you’re thinking, what on earth could a Corbyn supporter have in common with a Trump supporter and even more what could the two have in common with each other? The answer may surprise you.

The most common correlation between the two comes from their die-hard support bases, the working class, anti-establishment and the politically motivated that are close to becoming (if they’re not already) disenfranchised. When asked why they support Corbyn one of the most common answers is that people “want a change from the establishment, a change from the status quo” (youtuber “a up lets talk”) others saying that he is “refreshing” (student Rebecca Scott) offering “hope” to those who want to believe that the hierarchy can change. As difficult as it may be to admit it would be hard for anyone to deny that one of the main reasons for Trumps unpredicted popularity is his openness concerning the fact that he is not “a career politician” and as such brings a fresh stance on many of the political issues facing modern America, regardless of whether they are morally or logically sound. One thing their supporters tend to ignore is the fact that both Corbyn and Trump were put forth as some form of joke… neither of their parties honestly believing in or advocating their political prowess.

As such the two tend to be rather unpredictable, they are aware that their support derives from being “different” and so that is what we get. Now I am in no way suggesting that Corbyn and Trump take the same approach, if anything they seem to create the perfect oxymoron. Corbyn presents himself as one of the working class despite the fact that he himself was educated in a Grammar school and grew up in a 7 bedroom house. Trump on the other hand uses his affluence and status to gain support by suggesting, as a business man, he could run America as if it were just another one of his projects, the type of privatisation that Corbyn is adamantly against. Yet both choose a rather radical stance of not being politically correct all the time, granted they go about it in different ways. One calling for a ban on all Muslims entering their country the other publically admitting that he wants to disband Trident and would never press the nuclear button, both managing to damage their respective countries’ international representation in the process.

While the two have polar opposite stances on internationalism, Trump calling for a closure of their borders while Corbyn advocates the intake of more refugees both do have some policies in common, for instance they have both stated that they would not go to war to protect NATO, simultaneously calling for improved relations with Russia. Corbyn having called for the UK to treat its opponents with more respect (which seems idealistic and unrealistic in approach when dealing with a totalitarian regime) while Trump complimented Putin on his militaristic approach to Daesh, with Putin deeming Trump a “brilliant man” (pointing out just how unrealistic Corbyn’s stance on Putin is). The most concerning aspect of this, isn’t that they want to open up diplomatic relations but rather that neither Trump nor, Corbyn are taking a smart approach or caring about the ramifications for their personal or their party’s reputation.

It is this lack of concern for fellow politicians views (both on a local stage and internationally) that has created a lack support from within their own parties, both the Labour party and the Republican party have largely tried to distance themselves from their leaders because of their radical views. This deep division within their parties clearly means that they can never be elected to full power and, even if they ever were, if they cannot unite, control and represent the views of their party instead of their own personal views how can they do so for the people of their countries?

And yet we gladly admit that Trump is unelectable however refuse to admit the Corbyn comes with the same drawbacks. They are both impulsive, unrealistic and so anti-establishment that they have BOTH become completely unelectable. Therefore it would seem we have no choice but to accept that the political spectrum appears to be more of a horse shoe than a two binary wings.