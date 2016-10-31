Creative column: ‘Inspired by True Events’ by Luke Hughes

Welcome to SCAN’s new regular column that showcases the best of our university’s thriving writing scene.

There was something wrong; there was no bones about

A hypochondriac, he thought it might have been gout

‘Maybe university is not for me…’

‘…sod this, sod that and sod my degree.’

He hit a brick wall in his lectures that had been a breeze

Couldn’t write anything for a cough or sneeze

At several points, he stammered with a wheeze,

‘Excuse me, could I have one of your tissues, please?’

He had a date, she had a smile

Wowee, it was great, and it still beguiles

He could not believe how he had swung

A girl, so lovely and so young.

It had gone great in the restaurant, until the main course

When he coughed in her face with gale force

That was the end of that, he never saw her again

His apologies were met with stubborn refrain.

Socially, he was flagging, for he couldn’t speak

His voice was quiet, and he was rather meek

Reduced to a whisper, he did not chat

His flatmates thought that he was a miserable – oh God, get him a tissue.

His GP assured him that it was not SARS

Just a simple case of a pain in the arse

‘It’ll clear up in a week,’ the doctor said with a grin

But our subject, he remained quite maudlin.

So If not for him, then for you or me

I’ve got this piece of sage advice, you see

If under the weather, then get out of bed

Because the next day will only fill you with as much dread.

Everyone’s the same

they understand the ordeal

They know the score, they know how you feel

There’s no need to be so fraught

Who knows? Maybe it was from them, the freshers flu you caught.

Want your work to be featured? Email scan.arts@lusu.co.uk with the subject line ‘CREATIVE COLUMN’ to submit poems of no more than 50 lines and short prose of no more than 1000 words.