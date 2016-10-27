    Fire in County South

    Thursday afternoon, just before 1:00pm, a fire alarm went off in County. As with many campus events, a video quickly went live on the Overheard at Lancaster facebook page.

    Smoke rose from the top floor of County South, blackening the area around the window.

    photo: Nicole Critchley-Kenyon
    “We were evacuated around 12:45.” a student told SCAN.

    “Four fire engines turned up apparently! The smoke stopped pretty quickly once they arrived. We were let back in around 1:40”

    photo: Nicole Critchley-Kenyon
    SCAN will continue to follow this story as more information is released.

     

