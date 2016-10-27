Fire in County South

Thursday afternoon, just before 1:00pm, a fire alarm went off in County. As with many campus events, a video quickly went live on the Overheard at Lancaster facebook page.

Smoke rose from the top floor of County South, blackening the area around the window.

“We were evacuated around 12:45.” a student told SCAN.

“Four fire engines turned up apparently! The smoke stopped pretty quickly once they arrived. We were let back in around 1:40”

SCAN will continue to follow this story as more information is released.

Photos courtesy of