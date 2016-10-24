Debating Society’s Public Debate #2 Liveblog: This House believes the West should support an independent Kurdistan

Join Michael Mander and Leo Crowe at this week’s public debate, put on by Lancaster University’s Debating Union.

This week’s motion is: This House believes the West should support an independent Kurdistan.

MOTION INFORMATION

Kurdish is a national and cultural identity, traditionally based around a geographical area that includes sections of Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria. Parts of Iraqi Kurdistan are now semi-autonomous under the modern Iraqi state, but some people are calling for all of Kurdistan to be united and independent. More information can be found here.

DISCLAIMER

Speakers are given their side of the debate beforehand. The side they are arguing for may not necessarily reflect their own personal view. Therefore, SCAN will not be using individuals names, instead referring them to their speaking position in the debate. Prop 1, 2, or 3, and Opp 1, 2, or 3.