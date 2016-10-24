A Proposal for the Books

On the Friday of Week 2, Lancaster had its own marriage proposal on the C floor of the library. Lancaster Alumni and LUSU Staff member Alice Callaghan & Connor Monaghan got engaged around 1:00 in the afternoon, in almost the same place they first met.

SCAN spoke to Connor about the proposal, and what Lancaster means to this couple.

How did the two of you meet, why did you choose the library?

We met in the library in my first year, when she was a third year, I kept looking over at her and she kept looking at me. But we got talking on Facebook as I was hosting a Lancaster University American Football Superbowl party and we got chatting and started dating. So it was where we first met.

How long have you two been together?

So we met in the library as above and have been together since the 26/01/2013

How is Lancaster important to your relationship?

We were both students at Lancaster, although Alice graduated in 2013 and I graduated in 2015 but it has a special place in both of our hearts and Alice now works for the Uni full time.

How much planning went into the proposal?

It took 12 months of planning from organising the ring in Dubai at a jeweler out there all to organising with Harry, Stu and the Lancaster uni music society to be the choir they were amazing.

How did you both feel about how fast it spread online?

It was amazing. Madness. We had to rush to tell our families too.

Student and videographer Harry McGill made a video of the proposal, which can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHCLdIB1EnU&feature=youtu.be

Following the proposal videos and photos from other students flooded the web, including congratulatory tweets from LUSU and the University itself. SCAN wishes the very best to the happy couple.