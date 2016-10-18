Cultural Calendar: weeks 3 – 5

SUPERSONIC
Monday & Tuesday, Week 3, The Dukes, film
Oasis documentary suitable for all the Manchester la-la-lads, and anyone with a passing interest in one of the biggest bands of all time.
THEATRE 42: NOTHING IS COMING, THE PIXELS ARE HUGE
Tuesday, Week 3, 20.00, Nuffield Theatre, theatre
Ex-LICA graduates present an experimental theatre piece in a dystopian setting, for the very first time. Tickets from only £5!
SWISS ARMY MAN
Wednesday, Week 3, 7.30pm, The Dukes, film
Oddball comedy featuring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe as a lone man on a desert island, and his corpse that he befriends, respectively.
GOULD PIANO TRIO
Thursday, Week 3, 7.30pm, Great Hall, classical music
‘The most satisfying concert I’ve heard all season’, according to The Washington Post, performing Beethoven as well as newly commissioned classical work.
LUKE WRIGHT: WHAT I LEARNED FROM JOHNNY BEVAN
Thursday, Week 3, 8pm, Nuffield Theatre, poetry
Award winning Fringe performer Luke Wright relates tales of university, friends and politics via verse. See interview for more details.
THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
Friday, Week 3 – Thursday, Week 4, The Dukes, film
Adaptation of the best-selling thriller starring Emily Blunt, who becomes eyewitness to a shocking incident. Review online at scan.lusu.co.uk soon.
TIFF STEVENSON: SEVEN
Friday, Week 3, 8pm, The Dukes, comedy
The Mock The Week and Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central star takes her political stand up show on tour, with five star reviews from The Sunday Herald and The Mirror. Again, see interview for details!
UNDER THE SHADOW
Monday & Tuesday, Week 4, The Dukes, film
Iranian psychological horror set against the backdrop of the 1988 Iran-Iraq war. From what we’ve heard so far, it looks like 84 minutes of pure terror.
OCKHAM’S RAZOR: TIPPING POINT
Tuesday – Thursday, Week 4, Nuffield Theatre, acrobatics
Jaw-dropping high wire and pole acrobatics show from the company who create images and symbols with their physical work.
LAYLA’S ROOM
Tuesday, Week 5, 7.30pm, The Dukes, theatre
Sabrina Mahfouz drama, inspired by a national survey of a thousand teenagers, that takes a look at the life of the pay gap, the thigh gap, over-sexed pop and photoshopped selfies.
JAMES VEITCH: DOT CON
Tuesday, Week 5, 8pm, Nuffield Theatre, comedy
mashable.com online sensations takes his show live, in which he proceeds to detail hilarious ways in which he scams the scammers. Featuring a warm-up from our very own Lancaster University Comedy Institute!