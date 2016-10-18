Cultural Calendar: weeks 3 – 5

SUPERSONIC

Monday & Tuesday, Week 3, The Dukes, film

Oasis documentary suitable for all the Manchester la-la-lads, and anyone with a passing interest in one of the biggest bands of all time.

THEATRE 42: NOTHING IS COMING, THE PIXELS ARE HUGE

Tuesday, Week 3, 20.00, Nuffield Theatre, theatre

Ex-LICA graduates present an experimental theatre piece in a dystopian setting, for the very first time. Tickets from only £5!

SWISS ARMY MAN

Wednesday, Week 3, 7.30pm, The Dukes, film

Oddball comedy featuring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe as a lone man on a desert island, and his corpse that he befriends, respectively.

GOULD PIANO TRIO

Thursday, Week 3, 7.30pm, Great Hall, classical music

‘The most satisfying concert I’ve heard all season’, according to The Washington Post, performing Beethoven as well as newly commissioned classical work.

LUKE WRIGHT: WHAT I LEARNED FROM JOHNNY BEVAN

Thursday, Week 3, 8pm, Nuffield Theatre, poetry

Award winning Fringe performer Luke Wright relates tales of university, friends and politics via verse. See interview for more details.

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Friday, Week 3 – Thursday, Week 4, The Dukes, film

Adaptation of the best-selling thriller starring Emily Blunt, who becomes eyewitness to a shocking incident. Review online at scan.lusu.co.uk soon.

TIFF STEVENSON: SEVEN

Friday, Week 3, 8pm, The Dukes, comedy

The Mock The Week and Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central star takes her political stand up show on tour, with five star reviews from The Sunday Herald and The Mirror. Again, see interview for details!

UNDER THE SHADOW

Monday & Tuesday, Week 4, The Dukes, film

Iranian psychological horror set against the backdrop of the 1988 Iran-Iraq war. From what we’ve heard so far, it looks like 84 minutes of pure terror.

OCKHAM’S RAZOR: TIPPING POINT

Tuesday – Thursday, Week 4, Nuffield Theatre, acrobatics

Jaw-dropping high wire and pole acrobatics show from the company who create images and symbols with their physical work.

LAYLA’S ROOM

Tuesday, Week 5, 7.30pm, The Dukes, theatre

Sabrina Mahfouz drama, inspired by a national survey of a thousand teenagers, that takes a look at the life of the pay gap, the thigh gap, over-sexed pop and photoshopped selfies.

JAMES VEITCH: DOT CON

Tuesday, Week 5, 8pm, Nuffield Theatre, comedy

mashable.com online sensations takes his show live, in which he proceeds to detail hilarious ways in which he scams the scammers. Featuring a warm-up from our very own Lancaster University Comedy Institute!