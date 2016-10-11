Creative Column: ‘Nights Out Are Overrated’ by Sam Steele

Welcome to SCAN’s new regular column that showcases the best of our university’s thriving writing scene.

This week, Arts & Ents section editor Sam Steele shares his thoughts on nights out. Want your work to be featured? Email scan.arts@lusu.co.uk with the subject line ‘CREATIVE COLUMN’ to submit poems of no more than 50 lines and short prose of no more than 1000 words.

‘Nights Out Are Overrated’

Part I

set against the cool black sky there lies a husk of neon

a generic pleasure palace squashed in between two takeaways

enticing adolescence like a snake charmer

with muffled thudding drumbeats

exotic luminous drinks

and the incandescent glow of lust

it lures the plastic people

naïve and impaired

they’re not prepared to enter this den of assimilation

where creepy cavaliers set the gazed apart

someone disappears

taken by the dark

friends turn into strangers

the moment they get pissed

big guys look quite dangerous

girls keep getting frisked

gender is conforming

identity’s on show

some folks find this alluring

but I just wanna say no

no to lurid thrills and no to those faux-socialites

no to evening chills and no to those depressing sights

escapism I wanna escape it

nights out

they’re overrated

Part II

taxi fares

leery stares

a midnight full of dread

the queue is packed

and bodies stack

cattle in their fenced-off shed

the bouncer’s gaze

from his prison days

invites me in through the open doors

to sticky floors

where stiletto sensations and polo shirt prats

prance around the awful sound

my organs pound

self-inflicted self-prescribed

time to solve my sickness DIY

shuffle over casually pretending nothing’s wrong

moving to the blackout loos where dizzy dancers throng

the tactical vomit

two fingers get on it

time travel exists

I just saw my dinner fly before me

the post-toilet grope a signalled elope

give me a break not that trick again

men’s bodies and boy’s faces

assimilate

they know their places

well I know mine it’s out of here

romantic dreams are snatched from hatching

friends are on the pull

whilst I’m left hanging around

in an alcoholic lull

greasy chips

queasy dips

my company tonight

stumbling home to the bed

alone

the death of each day’s life

the morning after

embarrassed laughter

the general consensus

that night

a disaster

I hated it

wasted it

can’t stop berating it

trying my best to replace it

escape it

nights out you say

I say overrated