New “iLancaster” app developed for local area

A new app jointly developed between Lancaster University and Lancaster City Council Council will give residents and students access to a wide range of local information.

The app, called “iLancaster City, Coast & Countryside” looks and functions in a similar manner to the iLancaster app – developed by Lancaster University staff in order to give students access to all of the university-based information they need during their time at the university on their mobile devices.

To promote the new app, Lancaster City Council – along with Lancaster University – have set up three Wi-Fi hotspots across the city including at the Morecambe Visitors Centre, Lancaster Bus Station and Williamson Park.

The new app allows residents to view bin collection calendars and set alerts, see bus and train timetables, find the nearest car parks, and even see detailed information about Lancaster’s historic sites. It will also detail events listings, so that locals and students alike can find the most up-to-date information on upcoming events in the nearby area.

The app even contains some more unconventional features including one feature called “Adopt an Animal” which allows users to find a new pet.

The Director of the ISS at Lancaster University, Dr Paul Harness, said that he is “delighted that this collaboration with Lancaster City Council has resulted in an amazing App along with Wi-Fi coverage that will provide many innovative services to our students, residents and visitors.”

He continued explaining the relevance of the project: “The work is a significant contribution to our ‘Digital Lancaster’ vision, through which the University is committed to engaging with the local community.”

The ‘Digital Lancaster’ vision is comprised of five goals, developed to ensure that the city of Lancaster and Lancaster University are making the most of current technologies available to them.

“More and more people are accessing information through their smartphones and other mobile devices” explained Councillor James Leyshon, a Cabinet member within Lancaster City Council with responsibility for digital strategy, “and there’s nothing more frustrating than having to visit multiple websites for information.”

Councillor Leyshon explained that he has worked closely with the University in order to complete the project saying that it “has been a pleasure to work with Lancaster University on this new app.” and that he feels that “new app pulls everything together in one place and makes it easier than ever to get information on the go.”

The new app is available to download on devices at m.lancaster.ac.uk/ccc.