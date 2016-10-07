Fashion Week: Trend Report

September. For the fash-pack, it’s the month devoted to Spring/Summer fashion and the second craziest month of the year after February, whose dedicated to Autumn/Winter fashion. So, that being said, October then becomes the month of chasing the trends and ensuring full wardrobe preparation for the coming season. But with a new year starting, Welcome Week and the first few weeks of lectures to get through, Lancaster University students need look no further than the following trend roundup. Starting in New York and then with a hop, skip and a jump across the pond to London, below is a list of high fashion trends exhibited at the S/S 2017 fashion weeks from two of the biggest fashion capitals of the world. All easily applicable to Lancaster life, these style tips can be worn right now, all the way through to the end of the year. When you’re on a student budget, what more could you ask for?!

New York Fashion Week Trends



Trend: Yellow

Seen: neon brights at Alexander Wang while Thakoon opted for mustard tones

With the grey and dreary Lancaster weather, a pop of colour is the perfect way to not only brighten up the day but also your mood. And, when Spring finally does spring, whatever shade of yellow you opt for and whatever item of clothing won’t be out of place with the blossoms.

Trend: Cut outs

Seen: Proenza Schouler showed off knotted peepholes at the chest

Cold shoulder tops, key hole back jumpers and slit knee jeans from the past year are all still in and can be reworked into your current wardrobe to meet the credentials for this trend. Just add a cut out or a slit anywhere in your outfit (well, almost anywhere) and you’ve achieved the look, anything to help the student budget!

Trend: Ruffles

Seen: J Crew and Jonathan Saunders for Diane Von Furstenburg

Perfect for a bit of fun in the day or easily dressing up any outfit at night, ruffles seem to be in a continuous fashion cycle of being in one season and out the next. But, luckily, this season they’re back in! Shake and shimmy your way into Sugar and don’t forget to Boomerang your wiggle, transitioning your fashion fun to your Instagram feed.

London Fashion Week Trends



Trend: Uneven hem lines

Seen: JW Anderson, Mulberry and Preen

Fun and flirty hemlines were spotted across many a runway in varying forms, from the high-low classic to a curved S shape, and even a simple jagged cut. The easiest way to achieve this trend at home: take some scissors to the legs of a pair of jeans and cut away, no need for the line to be straight. Extra fashion points for fraying.

Trend: Micro florals

Seen: as always at Erdem, Preen going two for two and also at Emilia Wickstead

The smaller the floral pattern, the better. Demanding a micro print means the size of the flowers won’t look out of place October through March, while setting you apart from the giant blooms often seen April through August. While florals for Spring is far from ground breaking, the micro print will keep you on trend and modern, Miranda Priestly won’t be able to comment.

Trend: Glitter lips

Seen: Fendi sent their models down the cat walk with rose toned glitter lips offset by liquid liner flicks

Runway make up is often quite intimidating, but Fendi’s S/S17 show provided the perfect chance to recreate a more wearable runway look. Just get your liquid liner out and draw big, bold flicks, then reuse your festival face glitter by sticking it to lipstick in the same shade. Instead of Sugar photos showing how sweaty you are, the flash will simply reflect off the glitter and you’ll look slick, sweat free, and simply stylish.

The one trend not to try from fashion week: Crocs. I don’t care if Christopher Kane did it, and while I will still maintain the man can do no wrong, crystal embellished crocs are not something I will be trying anytime soon. In fact, hell could freeze over and pigs could fly and I still wouldn’t be caught dead in a pair. But, each to their own…