Live in Lancaster, a LIAMS presentation.

Don’t want to risk the 2A, the brisk northern weather, or the menacing Lancaster locals? Never fear, LIAMS is here! Kick-starting the 2016-17 year off with a week of on-campus musical delights. Without further ado…

Presented by the Lancaster Indie & Alternative Music Society:

Who: Allusondrugs

Where: Pendle Rooms

When: 7th October

Hailing from West Yorkshire Allusondrugs are a 5 piece that take Alt Rock to the next level. They’ve created a name for themselves through extensive touring, playing festivals all around the country (Y Not, Tramlines and Reading/Leeds to name a few) and supporting bands such as Enter Shikari. Their sound is a manic scramble of genres; grunge, indie and shoegaze all come together to create something erratic, extreme and engaging.

Every aspect of Allusondrugs is energetic, intimate and immediate. Their energy driven performances are reminiscent of 90s grunge but their message is grounded in the present with the intro to their bio reading: “Allusondrugs is a smushed together, grammatically incorrect way of saying “everyone is on drugs”. In this case ‘drugs’ is a metaphor for any trivial rubbish that distracts the population from paying attention to important things…”

Keep watching their social media as they are announcing new gigs all the time, but for now you can rock your heart out with them at the Pendle Rooms on the 7th October, Week 1.

Who: Precious McKenzie

Where: Pendle Rooms

When: 7th October

Precious McKenzie describe themselves as ‘Baggy, Grunge, Sex-Rock’, for those who are unfamiliar with the genre it involves rattling drum beats, fuzzy guitars and driving vocals that crash together to make sure you’re never sitting still. Furiously well written riffs are a cornerstone of Precious McKenzie, whether they are being thrashed out on a bass or a guitar you know they are going to catch your ear. The combination of genres and influences are apparent, this really brings the music to life. You can go from rhythmic open-close hi-hats to shredding guitar and intense vocals within one song. This is a band that will never leave you bored.

They are constantly playing in Manchester and Lancaster and will be joining us on campus on the 7th October, Week 1.

Who: Marco Tamimi

Where: Pendle Rooms

When: 7th October

One of the most established acts on campus, the famous singer songwriter has played most places on campus, from summer BBQs to extravs, there are very few stages that he has not graced with his presence. His influences range from Bob Dylan to Ed Sheeran and you can hear it in his delicate yet unique vocals and his passionate guitar playing that just oozes warmth and emotion.

If you are looking for something a bit calmer then come see Marco perform on the 7th at Pendle as he currently has no other dates schedules, he will also be handing out his brand new EP!



Who: The Calls (Acoustic Set)

Where: Fylde Bar

When: 6th October

One of the strongest Lancaster University based talents; The Calls are headlining Fylde Bar with an acoustic set, taking their Northern indie rock charm and stripping it back for what will undoubtedly be a unique performance. Their inspiration range from artists such as Oasis and The Kinks to cities such as Leeds. I would personally describe them as the love child of Arctic Monkeys and the Libertines but with a more youthful energy, I hope you are ready for some incredible indie rock anthems.

The Calls have a fair amount of experience and material under their belt with 2 EPs out already and some new songs in the works. The last time I saw them was last year when they played battle of the bands; the 4 songs they performed just wasn’t enough for me. If the acoustic set isn’t enough for you they are also playing in Carlisle on the 8th October.

Who: Dressed Like Wolves

Where: Fylde Bar

When: 6th October

Dressed Like Wolves are best described as a combination of punk rock and indie. They have an enchantingly unique sound with their songs being filled with fuzzy low-fi guitar lines, soothing vocals and thick basslines with hypnotizing organs/keys holding the mix together. But for the first LIAMS event of the year, Dressed Like Wolves will be stripping down their sound for an acoustic one man set at Fylde Bar.

In the past Dressed Like Wolves have played venues in Middlesbrough and on the 8th they will be going up to Durham to play The Barber of Neville. If you want a taste of what the full sound is like I highly recommend checking out their new song ‘country walking’, it is as captivating as it is driving.

Who: Joe Gardiner + Thomas Ngai

Where: Fylde Bar

When: 6th October

Joe Gardiner (UK) and Thomas Ngai (Hong Kong) have come together to form a musical collective of different musical styles and cultural backgrounds to create something unique. Their influences range from the likes of Kanye and The Weeknd to Damien Rice and MGMT. They are regulars in the Lancaster/Lancashire area having played John O’Gaunt and Golden Lion regularly in the past as well as taking to stages in the Lake District.

It is obvious that this is an exciting project that combines the talents and aspirations of 2 talented artists, if you want to experience the duo come down to Fylde Bar on the 6th October as they currently have no other dates scheduled.