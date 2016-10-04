Cultural Calendar

“There’s nothing on at Lancaster”, people said when I told them my choice of university. Wrong – there’s almost too much to see and do with regard to arts and entertainments in the city. Here’s a look at the cultural highlights of the next three weeks...

THE OCKERBYS ON ICE

4th – 22nd October, The Dukes, theatre

Coronation Street writer Debbie Oates pens this original comedy drama about an ordinary middle-aged couple who win a shot at immortality. October 4th tickets are just £8, and a limited number of under 26 tickets are £5 for all showings. Or you can experience life as a proletariat theatre viewer with £5 balcony standing tickets!

FORBIDDEN PLANET

5th October, 14.30, The Dukes, film

Don’t miss out on this re-screening of a classic B movie sci-fi adventure, shown as part of The Dukes’ Shakespeare400 season.

FIRE IN THE NORTH SKY: EPIC TALES FROM FINLAND

6th October, 19.45, The Dukes, music and stories

Renowned storyteller Nick Hennessey brings to life 2000-year-old traditional Finnish legends, accompanied by top musicians from the country.

LUTG AUDITIONS

8th & 9th October, 12.00-18.00, Bowland 23

Backstage meeting 13th October, 18.00-20.00, Furness LT1

Week 1 is where it’s all happening for university theatre, with a backstage meeting if you want to try your hand at directing, producing or stage managing, and acting auditions for the Michaelmas productions of physical theatre piece ‘House With A Red Door’, Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’, original student writing ‘His Friend Ed’ and Jason Robert Brown musical ‘Parade’.

MARK WATSON: I’M NOT HERE

15th October, 20.00, The Dukes, comedy

From Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You comes highly-celebrated comedian Mark Watson on his stand-up tour.

LOST DOG: PARADISE LOST

18th October, 20.00, Nuffield Theatre, theatre/comedy

A critically acclaimed one man staging of Milton’s epic verse, from a man who has never read the text. This should be interesting…

JOKE AT THE OAK

20th October, 19.30, County Bar, comedy

Lancaster University Comedy Institute’s biweekly showcase kicks off in Week 2. Head over to County Bar to see some free home-grown hilarious comedy!

STEVEN OSBORNE

20th October, 19.30, Great Hall, piano recital

Taking place in the round, Osborne shows masterly virtuoso performances of Debussy and Mussorgsky piano pieces. But don’t be put off by this high-brow description; events like this are awesome and accessible to anyone with a love of music.

SIR CHRIS BONNINGTON’S LIFE & TIMES

20th October, 19.30, Lancaster Town Hall (Ashton Hall), talk

Britain’s best known mountaineer covers his sixty years spent in the mountains, with unseen raw footage and images.

JAMES ACASTER: RESET

22nd October, 20.00, The Dukes, comedy

Introspective comedian finds himself discussing something that he’s always wanted on his latest stand-up tour.