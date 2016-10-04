Cultural Calendar

THE OCKERBYS ON ICE
4th – 22nd October, The Dukes, theatre
Coronation Street writer Debbie Oates pens this original comedy drama about an ordinary middle-aged couple who win a shot at immortality. October 4th tickets are just £8, and a limited number of under 26 tickets are £5 for all showings. Or you can experience life as a proletariat theatre viewer with £5 balcony standing tickets!
FORBIDDEN PLANET
5th October, 14.30, The Dukes, film
Don’t miss out on this re-screening of a classic B movie sci-fi adventure, shown as part of The Dukes’ Shakespeare400 season.
FIRE IN THE NORTH SKY: EPIC TALES FROM FINLAND
6th October, 19.45, The Dukes, music and stories
Renowned storyteller Nick Hennessey brings to life 2000-year-old traditional Finnish legends, accompanied by top musicians from the country.
LUTG AUDITIONS
8th & 9th October, 12.00-18.00, Bowland 23
Backstage meeting 13th October, 18.00-20.00, Furness LT1
Week 1 is where it’s all happening for university theatre, with a backstage meeting if you want to try your hand at directing, producing or stage managing, and acting auditions for the Michaelmas productions of physical theatre piece ‘House With A Red Door’, Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’, original student writing ‘His Friend Ed’ and Jason Robert Brown musical ‘Parade’.
MARK WATSON: I’M NOT HERE
15th October, 20.00, The Dukes, comedy
From Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You comes highly-celebrated comedian Mark Watson on his stand-up tour.
LOST DOG: PARADISE LOST
18th October, 20.00, Nuffield Theatre, theatre/comedy
A critically acclaimed one man staging of Milton’s epic verse, from a man who has never read the text. This should be interesting…
JOKE AT THE OAK
20th October, 19.30, County Bar, comedy
Lancaster University Comedy Institute’s biweekly showcase kicks off in Week 2. Head over to County Bar to see some free home-grown hilarious comedy!
STEVEN OSBORNE
20th October, 19.30, Great Hall, piano recital
Taking place in the round, Osborne shows masterly virtuoso performances of Debussy and Mussorgsky piano pieces. But don’t be put off by this high-brow description; events like this are awesome and accessible to anyone with a love of music.
SIR CHRIS BONNINGTON’S LIFE & TIMES
20th October, 19.30, Lancaster Town Hall (Ashton Hall), talk
Britain’s best known mountaineer covers his sixty years spent in the mountains, with unseen raw footage and images.
JAMES ACASTER: RESET
22nd October, 20.00, The Dukes, comedy
Introspective comedian finds himself discussing something that he’s always wanted on his latest stand-up tour.