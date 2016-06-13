Lifestyle Editor

The role will require you to edit and maintain SCAN’s Lifestyle section and ensure it contains articles of interest and relevance to SCAN’s readers. You will be expected to provide copy for each issue on a range of topics that make up student life at Lancaster: fashion, health, partying, recipes, money saving tips, etc.

The role will also require you to:

Work closely with the SCAN Editor, Associate Editor, Carolynne Editors and Web Editors and keep them informed on the progress of your section.

Establish a good working relationship with societies and JCRs and stay informed on events they are holding which would be of interest to people reading your section.

Liaise with Press Officers and PR Companies to help provide content for the section.

Arrange interviews with people of interest within and beyond the University.

Provide training and guidance to any member of SCAN writing for the Lifestyle section and maintain a proficient team of Lifestyle writers and columnists.

Organise photography for the Lifestyle section with the Head of Photography.

Applicants should be lively, imaginative and confident in leading a team. They should have an eye for spotting things that would be of interest to the readers of SCAN that are light-hearted and entertaining and that add something to their student experience.

Experience in SCAN is desirable but applications will be considered from applicants with other relevant experience. Candidates with no previous experience in SCAN should not be dissuaded from applying – I welcome applications from anyone with a desire to learn and contribute to the paper.