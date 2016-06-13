Associate Editor

The role will require you to assist the SCAN Editor in the production, management and organisation of SCAN; and wherever else deemed necessary by the Editor. The role includes writing for the various sections of SCAN, editing content, ensuring a consistent style is maintained throughout the paper, proof-reading and checking the accuracy of copy.

The role will also require you to:

Assist the SCAN Editor in ensuring impartiality and freedom from bias within SCAN.

Work closely with the News, Comment and Sports Editors to provide assistance where necessary.

Work in co-operation with the SCAN Editor to ensure the publication is produced on time.

Applicants should be highly motivated, have excellent administrative skills and be confident in voicing their opinions to the SCAN Editor.

Experience in SCAN is highly desirable but applications will be considered from applicants with other relevant experience.