Latest News
Government announces ‘garden village’ in Lancaster
The government has recently announced the locations of 14 ‘garden villages’ to be built across the country, which includes Bailrigg. The developments are set...
Lancaster’s Vue Slashes Cinema Prices
Good news for the avid cinema go-ers of Lancaster University. Vue Cinema in Lancaster city centre has halved its ticket prices for a year. Concerns over...
Lancaster University fees rise to £9250
On Tuesday Week 11, Lancaster University made a formal announcement that they would be raising tuition fees for most Home/EU undergraduate students from £9000...
Don't Miss
Review: Top Girls
The University of Cumbria’s production of Top Girls marks 35 years since Caryl Churchill’s play...
Government announces ‘garden village’ in Lancaster
The government has recently announced the locations of 14 ‘garden villages’ to be built across...
Political (Dis)Engagement?
It simply isn’t true to say that students are disengaged in politics. There are active...
Film review: Manchester by the Sea
Casey Affleck’s performance in Manchester by the Sea has the hallmark of quiet genius about...
Film review: A Monster Calls
A Monster Calls tells the story of Connor, a 13-year-old boy whose life is, to...