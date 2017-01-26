Thursday, January 26, 2017
<--
-->

Latest News

-
Good news for the avid cinema go-ers of Lancaster University. Vue Cinema in Lancaster city centre has halved its ticket prices for a year. Concerns over...

-
On Tuesday Week 11, Lancaster University made a formal announcement that they would be raising tuition fees for most Home/EU undergraduate students from £9000...

-
On a cold December day around one hundred contestants descended on the fields below the University to battle the elements and run for a cause. This was...

Don't Miss

-
After a two-year hiatus, the German Society has re-formed and is looking for new members!...

-
After a sleepless night of taxis, buses and planes, I was ready for the heady...

-
Starting off nice and simple, I want to ask you about your name. How did...

-
At the date of writing this article it has been three months and three days...

-
“New year, new me” they say. What time is better than this for a wardrobe...

3,641FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,666FollowersFollow
© 2015 SCAN: Student Comment And News