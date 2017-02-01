Latest News
Behind the University Free Speech ‘Crisis’
A search of the phrase "university free speech” would bring back results that said free speech in at UK universities is nearly non-existent, at...
Government announces ‘garden village’ in Lancaster
The government has recently announced the locations of 14 ‘garden villages’ to be built across the country, which includes Bailrigg. The developments are set...
Lancaster’s Vue Slashes Cinema Prices
Good news for the avid cinema go-ers of Lancaster University. Vue Cinema in Lancaster city centre has halved its ticket prices for a year. Concerns over...
Don't Miss
The Global Powerhouses: Fastest Growing Economies in the New Year
For many years, China has been at the pinnacle of the fastest growing economies in...
Our Reliance on Technology; a student’s guide
As students, we are very happy to have a good Christmas vacation. I am hopeful...
The Future Looks Bright
future looks bright 2017: the fresh start we’ve all been waiting for. The dark December days...
Spring Trend Forecast
This season fashion is springing back with some pre-loved trends, only reinvented. Be sure to...
Boom or Bust? U.K. Economic Outlook – 2017
In general terms, the prospect looks dreary with economic growth expected to slow, incomes of...