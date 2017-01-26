Latest News
Lancaster’s Vue Slashes Cinema Prices
Good news for the avid cinema go-ers of Lancaster University. Vue Cinema in Lancaster city centre has halved its ticket prices for a year. Concerns over...
Lancaster University fees rise to £9250
On Tuesday Week 11, Lancaster University made a formal announcement that they would be raising tuition fees for most Home/EU undergraduate students from £9000...
Santa Dash Raises Cash for Dementia Charity
On a cold December day around one hundred contestants descended on the fields below the University to battle the elements and run for a cause. This was...
Don't Miss
Meet The Society: German Society
After a two-year hiatus, the German Society has re-formed and is looking for new members!...
A Winter Trip To Amsterdam
After a sleepless night of taxis, buses and planes, I was ready for the heady...
Review: Saveourculture
At the date of writing this article it has been three months and three days...