Latest News
Santa Dash Raises Cash for Dementia Charity
On a cold December day around one hundred contestants descended on the fields below the University to battle the elements and run for a cause. This was...
Merry Christmas! Lancaster University is raising tuition fees.
Lancaster University course pages have revealed that tuition fees will rise in the 2017/18 academic year - and are likely to keep rising in...
Part Time Officers reflect their roles
As elections take place across campus, SCAN set down to talk to some of the leaving Part Time Officers about their experiences and how...
Don't Miss
Film review: Silence
Christianity has always been ubiquitous in Scorsese’s best films. The likes of Goodfellas, Casino and...
Why the FA cup just isn’t what it used to be
The FA cup, the oldest club competition in world football, returned with the illustrious third...